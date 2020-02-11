Zion Williamson focused on 'longevity' as injuries impact rookie season

Zion Williamson says he is following advice from the New Orleans Pelicans and focusing on his "longevity" as injuries continue to impact his rookie season in the NBA.

The number one overall pick was missing when the Pelicans triumphed over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday after spraining his left ankle in the team's previous road win against the Chicago Bulls.

Williamson missed over 13 weeks earlier in the season after meniscus surgery, but is impressing when he is on the court, with averages of 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

"They just told me longevity, the bigger picture, more long term," the 19-year-old said, per ESPN, of the late decision for him to miss the Pacers game, which was made after the shootaround.

"They've been doing this for a long time and I'm just learning. I'm just following their guidance."

Williamson has scored 20 or more points in four straight games, the only rookie to achieve that in the 2019-20 campaign.

After practising on Monday, he has declared himself "ready to go" for the Pelicans' Tuesday home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

All-Star Brandon Ingram also sat out against the Pacers and is questionable to play the Blazers, but Williamson is impressed with the Pelicans' roster depth.

He added: "We're a great team even without me or Brandon.

"Did y'all see that shot Jrue Holiday hit [against the Pacers]? That step-back. Man, I know he was texting his brothers in the group messages after that one.

"But we played great. They were real disciplined that game. They executed when we needed and hit big shots to give us the win."