Zion Williamson’s First-Ever Player-Exclusive Air Jordan Is Releasing This Week

Zion Williamson’s first-ever player-exclusive sneaker with Jordan Brand is set to release this week.

This Air Jordan 34 style’s reflective faux gator material in gold, according to the brand, draws inspiration from Williamson’s aggressive playing style and pays homage to his team in the Bayou State, the New Orleans Pelicans. Additional details include a sharp teeth graphic printed at the base of the tongue as well as the text “Bayou Boys” emblazoned on the heel counter.

The shoe is releasing on Nike.com and at select Jordan Brand retailers on Friday for a price of $195.

Williamson made his NBA debut on Jan. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs in this colorway and he did not disappoint. The rookie sensation scored 22 points in 24 minutes of game action, including scoring 17 straight points in the fourth quarter, shooting 4-of-4 from three-point range.

It was announced by Williamson in July last year that he had inked an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, reportedly a seven-year partnership worth more than $75 million. He joined an already stacked roster that includes Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons, and another recent signee, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

In related Jordan Brand news, here’s how you can buy the upcoming Dior x Air Jordan 1 High, releasing next month.

