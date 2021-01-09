Zion Williamson with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Yahoo Sports

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde begin this episode of the Yahoo Sports College Podcast on Rocky Top as ESPN’s Mark Schlabach reports Tennessee will not extend contracts and will pause hiring during an investigation into the football program. Are Jeremy Pruitt's days numbered? The guys then dive into the National Championship game as #1 Alabama will clash with #3 Ohio State on Monday. Both sides have traded a little smack talk heading into the blockbuster matchup. Will the Tide cover the -7.5?