Zion Williamson: "It would be dope to play with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant"

The noise surrounding Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and the Knicks doesn't seem like it's going to stop anytime soon.

After a 91-61 victory over St. Johns University, Duke University standout Zion Williamson answered draft questions in front of New York reporters. Williamson told SNY's Adam Zagoria, "It would be dope to play with KD and Kyrie, but whatever team drafts me I'm going to be ready to play hard and work."

Williamson, who scored 29 points in the Blue Devils' win Saturday is the likely top pick this June in the NBA Draft, and with this answer, he joined in the NBA's rumor frenzy surrounding Irving and the Knicks.

Reports surfaced about the "growing uncertainty" around Kyrie Irving's intentions to re-sign with the Celtics after the season despite committing to Boston in October.

Couple that with Irving growing frustrated with the media cycle and saying, "Ask me July 1," about his free agency, and the speculation mounts.

Irving received cheers from hopeful fans at Madison Square Garden Friday as the Celtics handed the Knicks a 113-99 loss, but he said it's, "Nothing but a distraction."

The Knicks cleared enough cap space for two maximum slots this summer after their trade of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee to the Mavericks.

New York has interest in using those two slots on Durant and Irving, while selecting Williamson with their top draft pick. New York currently has the worst record in the NBA at 10-41, giving them as good a chance as any at the first overall pick.

Quotes like Williamson's lead to back page covers like this:

Will it happen? Who knows.

There's a lot of noise around the Celtics' best player and his future, so it's something the Celtics will probably have to endure the rest of the season.

