Zion Williamson best NBA prospect since Michael Jordan, claims Pippen

Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen believes Duke sensation Zion Williamson is the best NBA prospect since Michael Jordan.

Williamson – who is expected to be selected with the number one pick in the draft – is averaging 22 points and 9.2 rebounds in his freshman season with the Blue Devils as NBA franchises circle.

The physically imposing 18-year-old is shooting a staggering 68.1 per cent from the floor. Despite weighing 285 pounds, Williamson is one college basketball's most explosive athletes.

And Pippen rates Williamson highly, mentioning him in the same breath as six-time NBA champion and six-time Finals MVP Jordan.

Asked where Williamson ranks among past prospects preparing to enter the league, Hall of Famer Pippen told ESPN: "Michael Jordan".

"I think he's going to be a different player," Pippen continued. "I think he's going to be a game-changer. And we're going to see something special out of this kid.

"I think he's sort of the Charles Barkley throwback that you're not going to be able to match up with him, in terms of meeting his physicality that he's going to bring to the game," Pippen added.