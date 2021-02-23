Zion Williamson

Gane is a solid -275 favorite at BetMGM, while Rozenstruik is at a more favorable +230.
Green apparently still doesn't believe that his habitual groin hunting in 2016 warranted a Finals suspension.
UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her belt and took down one of the biggest names in UFC history when she finished Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 back in 2016. Now a two-division champion, Nunes will put her featherweight title on the line Against Megan Anderson at UFC 259 on Saturday, March 6. Watch Nunes's destruction of Rousey at UFC 207 ahead of her bout with Anderson at UFC 259. (Video courtesy of UFC) TRENIDNG > Watch Israel Adesanya destroy Paulo Costa ahead of UFC 259 Recount Amanda Nunes's win over Germaine de Randamie at UFC 245 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
“I know that maybe Lillard deserved it more than me.”
"The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.
The Florida Panthers, with a record-setting second period, defeated the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Monday night at Sunrise, Fla. Trailing 1-0, Florida changed the game's momentum with its gigantic second period, scoring twice and outshooting Dallas 29-4. It was also a record defensively for Dallas.
At age 42, Zuluzinho showed he can still pack a punch and nearly pulled off an upset.
How much is Russell Wilson really worth in a trade?
DMC is free, but would he be a good fit for the Celtics?
Alex Smith didn't feel wanted by the Washington Football Team when he was ready to return.
Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?
Jason Avant was around the Eagles for all of the 2020 season and never saw Jalen Hurts with a backup mindset. By Dave Zangaro
The Mavericks have reached out to the Golden State Warriors to gauge interest in a Kristaps Porzingis trade.
The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Norman had yet to talk about the play until now.
Regardless of how many goals Olivier Giroud scores in his UEFA Champions League career, the 34-year-old is going to be remembered for the bangers.
The stories and reports surrounding Colts QB Carson Wentz are varied, but his former teammates know the truth. By Adam Hermann
Michigan basketball has its first McDonald's All-American in nearly two decades.
Holly Holm is willing to take out every top divisional contender if it secures a rematch with Amanda Nunes. And Julianna Pena is next.
Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno calls off a fight against San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov and ends up with a Gordie Howe hat trick.