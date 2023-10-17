Zion Webb starts for Jacksonville State football vs. Western Kentucky, comes back from concussion

JACKSONVILLE — Zion Webb returned from injury and earned the start for Jacksonville State football against Western Kentucky on Tuesday at JSU Stadium.

Webb left last Tuesday's game early in the first quarter due to a concussion while Logan Smothers left the game with an ankle injury and being banged up in general. Ashton Frye came in and showed promise.

All three quarterbacks were listed as first stringers on the weekly depth chart and all three warmed up ahead of the game.

Smothers has thrown for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for 253 yards and six touchdowns. Webb has thrown for 421 yards and two touchdowns and has rushed for 189 yards and a score. Frye threw for 51 yards and ran for 23 yards last week.

The Gamecocks have switched between Webb and Smothers all season, listing both quarterbacks as starters. It's a strategy that Rich Rodriguez has been okay with, knowing that they would need plenty of players who could start during a five-game, 25-day stretch. Frye had been the only other quarterback to throw a pass and the fourth to line up at the position with Te'Sean Smoot.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football starts Zion Webb vs. Western Kentucky