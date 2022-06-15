Zion Tracy talks about getting a Rutgers football offer: ‘It felt great, I really loved it’

Zion Tracy pulled down a Rutgers football offer over the weekend, putting together a strong performance at the camp.

For the New York state wide receiver, it is his second Power Five offer following Syracuse coming in a week ago.

Tracy is a class of 2023 prospect at Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, N.Y.).

In seven games last year, he had 472 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. Long Island Lutheran went 8-2 last season.

Rutgers has found significant success this recruiting cycle in New York and is currently ranked No. 42 in the nation according to 247Sports.

Tracy said “I like the culture they have over there.”

“So I was at the camp killing it,” Tracy told RutgersWire on Monday. “And then after, they brought me in to speak with coach Schiano and then he was telling me all the kids he offered have FAMILY, TRUST and CHOP and he said I have all and then he offered.”

Tracy has plans to go to West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama and Penn State for camps this summer.

He doesn’t have any official visits mapped out but plans to after camps this summer.