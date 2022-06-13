Zion Tracy pulls in an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend

Reuters

New York City plans next month to auction a midtown Manhattan apartment owned by a Venezuelan media mogul with ties to socialist President Nicolas Maduro's government, after U.S. sanctions forced him to miss condominium payments, court records show. Raul Gorrin, who owns Venezuelan TV channel Globovision, paid $18.8 million for the 4,500-square-foot, 47th floor unit in the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in November 2017, at the height of Venezuela's economic collapse. Now, Gorrin stands to lose the apartment, which boasts views of the Empire State Building and Central Park, after being sanctioned https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-venezuela-sanctions/u-s-sanctions-venezuelan-insiders-for-currency-scheme-idUSKCN1P21YC in January 2019 as part of the Trump administration's push to oust Maduro.