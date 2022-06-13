Zion Tracy pulls in an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend
Rutgers football offered New York's Zion Tracy over the weekend.
Rutgers football offered New York's Zion Tracy over the weekend.
Kevin Heywood was offered by Rutgers football last week and is at the Penn State camp this week.
Rutgers football lands two commitments in Jesse Ofurie and Mozell Williams.
The highly talented cast gets the most out of this show, Daily Telegram reviewer Arlene Bachanov says.
Next month, you'll finally be able to see Giannis and the rest of the Antetokounmpo family "Rise."
There’s a part of any of us, Christian or not, that wants to forgive, if not forget, and finds stories of rehabilitation inspiring. Not this one, though
Take a look at the odds for NBA Playoffs games, including the point spread, money line and over/under.
The striker has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.
Growth stocks are falling out of favor with investors in 2022. Interest rates are rising quickly, a trend that makes the present value of future cash flows worth less. Despite how the market feels about growth stocks, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are operating excellent businesses that seem unstoppable.
New York City plans next month to auction a midtown Manhattan apartment owned by a Venezuelan media mogul with ties to socialist President Nicolas Maduro's government, after U.S. sanctions forced him to miss condominium payments, court records show. Raul Gorrin, who owns Venezuelan TV channel Globovision, paid $18.8 million for the 4,500-square-foot, 47th floor unit in the Baccarat Hotel & Residences in November 2017, at the height of Venezuela's economic collapse. Now, Gorrin stands to lose the apartment, which boasts views of the Empire State Building and Central Park, after being sanctioned https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-usa-venezuela-sanctions/u-s-sanctions-venezuelan-insiders-for-currency-scheme-idUSKCN1P21YC in January 2019 as part of the Trump administration's push to oust Maduro.
There won’t be a ban on so-called assault weapons coming from Congress, and don’t hold your breath for limits on high-capacity magazines.
Two Kendall men spent seven years — not even pausing during the two years one of them was in prison — raking in $9 million in a scam involving coupons meant to help people pay for prescription drugs. They used friends, wives of friends, shell companies and pharmacies that existed only on paper.
Penny says she was raped in 2021 but because of the lack of a consent statute in the state, she's been placed into a legal loophole.
To mark Pride Month this year, Insider has listed some of the big names who have opened up about their sexuality or gender identity in 2022.
Quantum Corporation ( NASDAQ:QMCO ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 21% in the last month. But...
COVID is once again surging through Florida. How bad is it?
The lawsuit was filed in court on Friday!!
"Truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world," singer tweets of resurgent 1985 single
The USMNT played its last stateside game before the 2022 World Cup on Friday night. The next step? A five-month wait.
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed doesn’t post frequently on Twitter. He posted something on Saturday that attracted plenty of attention. Reed, currently the chief of staff for the University of Miami football program, sounded off on the $100,000 fine imposed by Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera against defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, in response to [more]
Luke Gannon is playing in his first U.S. Open and had one of those moments that made him realize this was a stage unlike any other the Kansan has played. Phil Mickelson was carrying only a wedge and a putter and waved him through. The Sunday before U.S. Open week is rarely more peaceful with only a few dozen players getting a look at the course, some caddies arriving ahead of their players to walk the course and check the yardages.