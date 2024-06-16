Zion Suzuki will only move to Manchester United if he is made the starting goalkeeper

Zion Suzuki will only move to Manchester United if he is made the starting goalkeeper



After some high-profile errors in Erik ten Hag’s first season as Manchester United manager, the Dutchman decided to move on from David de Gea.

The Spaniard left after 12 years and with academy graduate Dean Henderson, and on-loan keepers Martin Dubravka and Jack Butland also departing, there was a need to revamp the entire goalkeeping department.

In came Andre Onana, known for his ability to play out from the back, and Altay Bayindir joined as his backup after the Red Devils were rejected by promising Japanese shot-stopper Zion Suzuki.

The Turkish keeper got to play only one game, against League Two side Newport County, back when the Cameroonian was busy with his AFCON commitments.

Backup keeper could be required

Despite Onana’s less-than-steady start, Ten Hag chose to persist with his former Ajax player instead of turning to the former Fenerbahce No 1.

The Turk is contemplating leaving after one season due to the lack of minutes and there is reported interest from his homeland and from Scottish giants Celtic.

The Peoples Person had recently relayed that the 20-time English league champions were contemplating returning for Suzuki, who had sealed a summer move to Belgian club Sint-Truidense V.V in 2023.

After an impressive first season in Europe and having cemented his place in Japan’s Olympics team, the 21-year-old is also open to joining a bigger club this summer.

However, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that the US-born goalie would only move to a club where he will be made No 1 as he does not fancy sitting on the bench.

“United have never lost interest in the player (Suzuki) so it does not surprise me to see new stories about them wanting him. The problem is he does not fancy sitting on the bench playing second fiddle to Onana and there really is no sign that Onana is going anywhere soon.

Suzuki sets his condition

“He has said he would like to test himself in the Premier League but if he said ‘no’ to United a year ago then I don’t see why that would change now, because he still wants to be a number one. And one position not up for grabs this season is United’s first choice keeper.”

As seen from last season, Ten Hag seems reluctant to look past the former Inter Milan keeper and that could complicate a potential deal for the former Urawa Red Diamonds star.

While ambition is highly needed to succeed at Old Trafford, the youngster cannot hope to be given a free pass to just stroll in and become the new No 1 without proving himself.

There is also interest from Genoa, who can offer him Champions League football as well. All the signs currently point towards another summer rejection.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



