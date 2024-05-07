Zion Redington brings youth, excitement to USA Wheelchair Rugby

(NEXSTAR) – As one of the youngest members of the Wheelchair Rugby team, Zion Redington is hoping the elevate Team USA’s chance at gold in Paris.

Growing up in Nashville, Tennessee, Redington first hopped into a rugby chair at the age of nine.

After several years playing at the USWRA club level with the Cumberland QuadCrushers under the guidance of Hall of Famer and two-time Paralympian Eddie Crouch, Zion and his family moved to Birmingham, Alabama so Redington could train fulltime at Lakeshore Foundation.

Born in China with a disability called ectrodactyly, Redington spent the first two years of his life in an orphanage. At the age of six, Zion’s feet were amputated to provide him greater mobility. Zion uses his platform to inspire others and put out a positive message. “If you put in enough work, you find your support system, you put yourself around the right people, you absolutely can do whatever you dream of,” Redington said.

