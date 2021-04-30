Zion, Pelicans top Thunder to stay in Playoff hunt
Zion Williamson's 27 points helps the Pelicans stay in the Playoff hunt.
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
Very little about the news Diego Sanchez was out of his next UFC fight seemed like a normal fight withdrawal.
If a full-slate settlement were ever to happen in Watson’s legal cases, it would be with the aim of getting him traded to Miami.
The NBA hopes play-in tournaments will be adopted as a permanent change, according to a report from Sports Illustrated on Monday. The league used a play-in tournament last year ahead of the playoff bubble and brought it back this season. In this year's format, the top six teams in the regular season automatically qualify for the playoffs and etch their names into the bracket.
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers have been heading toward a divorce for months, and the Packers have no one to blame but themselves.
If the Niners are going to trade Garoppolo, they reportedly want to be blown away by the offer.
Tebow is 33, semi-ancient for the NFL. Who knows if he still has what it takes to play in the league. The good news is he hasn’t taken years of football beatings. The bad, you get old young in that league.
Ruiz, who literally ate, drank and partied his way out of the championship, is a fat man no more.
Check out these super-slow-motion highlights from UFC 261, including clips of Kamaru Usman's knockout of Jorge Masvidal.
Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.
The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Brady's move to Tampa helped him surpass Mahomes and take back the top spot.
The 33-year-old was last seen in action on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev. "Sorry that I won't be able to travel to Madrid this year and meet all my fans," Djokovic said in a message shared by the Madrid Open organisers on Twitter https://twitter.com/MutuaMadridOpen/status/1387351713074532355.
Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have the same odds to win. Who would you choose?
Will Aaron Rodgers play somewhere besides Green Bay next season?
Rory MacDonald's PFL debut was a long time coming, but it may have been worth the wait.
DENVER (AP) Nikola Jokic had 19 points and 11 rebounds in just three quarters to lead the Denver Nuggets past the Toronto Raptors 121-111 on Thursday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 23 points for the Nuggets, who had seven players score in double figures and used a 31-8 run over the third and fourth quarters to win their fourth straight. Denver improved to 8-1 since Jamal Murray went down with a torn ACL in his left knee on April 12.
The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.