Zink scores 21 to lift SC-Upstate past Longwood 73-56

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Nevin Zink scored a career-high 21 points as South Carolina Upstate defeated Longwood 73-56 on Saturday.

Zink was 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 11-of-12 shooting from the free throw line.

Tommy Bruner had 14 points for the Spartans (6-9, 1-1 Big South Conference), Thomas Booker added 12 points and seven rebounds and Bryson Mozone scored 10.

Juan Munoz had 14 points and five steals for the Lancers (5-10, 0-2), who have now lost four games in a row. Jaylon Wilson added 10 points. Shabooty Phillips had seven rebounds.

