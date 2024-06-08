Zinedine Zidane talks Kroos, Modric, Benzema, Mbappe, Santiago Bernabeu

It has been a while since Zinedine Zidane has coached a football club. After his second stint at Real Madrid came to an end in 2021, the Frenchman has not taken another managerial duty.

Despite this, Zidane has been constantly linked with high-profile jobs across Europe. The Frenchman, for his part, has been eyeing the top job in the French national team for a while.

Zidane on best players he has worked with

Nevertheless, in a recent media interaction, Zidane reminisced about his time at Real Madrid, notably revealing the favourite players he has worked with.

“Players who impressed me the most as a coach? When you see Kroos, Modrić and Benzema playing for you for an hour without losing a single ball, that is football,” Zidane said in an interview with Canal+ Africa.

It must be noted that Zidane had played a crucial role in building Real Madrid’s iconic midfield duo of Kroos and Modric, which is about to come to an end as Kroos has played the final club game of his professional career.

Zidane heaps praise on Modric, Kroos and Benzema (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Modric, though, is expected to continue for another season and the deal could be announced in the near future.

Zidane on Santiago Bernabeu, jumping in on the pitch

After he revealed the player who impressed him the most, Zidane was asked about the best stadium he has played in.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Frenchman revealed, “Most beautiful stadium I played in with the best atmosphere? Santiago Bernabéu. It’s quite special.”

Moving on, EAFC players must be familiar with the feature of jumping into the game even while playing as a manager. Zidane revealed that he, unfortunately, never had the option even though he wanted to jump into the pitch a few times.

“It happened to me once or twice but unfortunately I couldn’t do it. I’m always glued to the touchline, I like to be close to my players, I don’t like sitting,” Zidane said.

Finally, Zidane was also asked about Kylian Mbappe, who has finally joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Zidane backed the French international to ‘surpass everyone’ and make history.

“Mbappe is here now. He will make history at the club and I think he’ll surpass everyone,” he said on Telefoot.