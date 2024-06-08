Zinedine Zidane makes huge prediction for Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid career

Zinedine Zidane is throwing his support behind Kylian Mbappe to 'make history' at Real Madrid, with the world-class forward set to arrive in Spain next month.

After a lengthy transfer saga, Mbappe finally put pen to paper on a contract with Madrid which will see him join up with the European champions after Euro 2024 comes to a close.

Fans are already looking forward to the future with Mbappe at the top of the team sheet, and Zidane did not hide his excitement in recent interview with Telefoot.

"Mbappe is here now," Zidane said. "He will make history at the club and I think he’ll surpass everyone."

Zidane spent five years as a player at Madrid before two stints as a manager between 2016 and 2021, and he had fond memories of his time at the helm of the Spanish giants.

Asked which players impressed him most as a manager, Zidane told Canal+: "When you see [Toni] Kroos, [Luka] Modric and [Karim] Benzema playing for you for an hour without losing a single ball, that is football."

Zidane also named the Santiago Bernabeu as the most beautiful stadium he had ever played in, admitting Madrid's home is "quite special".

Mbappe has already turned out at the Bernabeu three times in his career, falling to two 3-1 defeats and a 2-2 draw, and he even received a rapturous welcome from home fans in March 2022 when it was expected that he would be joining Los Blancos that summer.

After a shock U-turn saw Mbappe extend his stay with Paris Saint-Germain, he has finally found his way to Spain, and he will be presented to the Bernabeu crowd after Euro 2024.