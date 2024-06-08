Zinedine Zidane: Kylian Mbappe will make history at Real Madrid

Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane is in no doubt on how Kylian Mbappe will perform in the Spanish capital.

Mbappe finally completed his free transfer switch to Los Blancos at the start of the month and he will join up with his new squad for preseason after Euro 2024.

His full focus will be on Les Bleus in the weeks ahead before beginning to settle into his new life in Madrid.

His new contract runs until 2029 and the 25-year-old is expected to play a central role from the start of next season.

However, despite optimism that he will strengthen Real Madrid’s desire to become Europe’s most invincible team, there have been some concerns over his adaptability.

Zidane has weighed in on how he expects Mbappe to start in Madrid and the former World Cup winner made a bold claim over the striker.

“He will make history at Real Madrid. I think he will surpass all the great French players, including myself”, as per TF1, via Diario AS.

“Looking at him, I think he will surpass the others.”

Mbappe departed Paris Saint-Germain as their record goal scorer, with 256 goals scored, and he is already fourth on France’s all-time goal list.