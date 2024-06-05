Zinédine Zidane ‘misses’ managing

Zinédine Zidane has been out of the game for a long time. He has not occupied a place in the dugout since 2021 and in an interview with Carré, he has admitted that he does miss the profession.

Zidane, a serial winner as a player and then as a manager with Real Madrid, left Los Blancos in 2021 and he has yet to manage since. Zidane has been frequently linked with a return to management, however, he is not willing to take any job simply to work his way back into the game.

His name is often linked to managerial vacancies at Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, and more recently Olympique de Marseille. The former Real Madrid midfielder would reportedly take over at Marseille in the event of the club’s sale to Saudi Arabia, however, a sale is not yet forthcoming with Frank McCourt reportedly unwilling to sell.

It has been reported that Zidane dreams of managing Les Bleus, and he perhaps thought his time had come after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, to the surprise of many, Didier Deschamps extended his contract with France until 2026.

Speaking to Carré, Zidane has now admitted that he misses managing. “I am busy in a different way. I miss the daily routine sometimes, even if the daily life of a manager is hectic. I took a break which has become a big break but sometimes I miss it,” said the Marseille-born former France international.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle