Zimbabwe v Ireland: Tourists complete five-game T20 clean sweep in Harare

Gaby Lewis was Ireland's joint top scorer with 42 runs

Fifth Twenty20 international, Harare Ireland 138-7 (20 overs): Lewis 42, Prendergast 42; Ndlovu 3-20 Zimbabwe 124-8 (20 overs): Musonda 52, Ndlovu 32; Delany 3-17, Prendergast 3-24 Ireland won by 14 runs Scorecard

Ireland completed a clean sweep of five T20 wins over Zimbabwe by taking a 14-run victory over their hosts in Harare on Friday.

Gaby Lewis and Orla Prendergast both made 42 as their second-wicket partnership of 64 helped the tourists reach 138-7 from their 20 overs.

Openers Kelis Ndlovu (32) and Mary-Anne Musonda (52) put on 77 for the first wicket to give Zimbabwe hope.

But wickets fell steadily as the hosts fell short in their run chase.

Laura Delany (3-17) and Prendergast (3-24) were the pick of the Irish bowlers.

Ireland rallied from the early dismissal of Amy Hunter for one in the third over courtesy of Lewis, Prendergast and Delany, who also contributed 18.

Ndlovu took 3-20, with Nomvelo Sibanda and Precious Marange also claiming two wickets apiece.