Zimbabwe v Ireland: Cara Murray's 6-31 helps tourists clinch Harare ODI series

Third one-day international, Harare Ireland 180 (48.1 overs): Prendergast 41; Tshuma 2-27, Mabhera 2-31, Marange 2-35 Zimbabwe 99 (30.5 overs): Ndiraya 25; Murray 6-31 Ireland won by 81 runs Scorecard

Cara Murray's career-best one-day international figures of 6-31 helped Ireland secure a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe in Harare.

Ireland needed Orla Prendergast's 41 to post 180 in 48.1 overs as the hosts looked in a decent position.

But leg-spinner Murray's devastating spell led to Zimbabwe collapsing from 59-2 to 99 all out within 10 overs.

Ireland's 81-run victory clinched the series after they won the opener and tied game two on Sunday.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe elected to field and Ireland were reduced to 17-2 following the early departures of Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter.

Leah Paul and Prendergast put on 47 before before the former was caught behind off Kelis Ndhlovu.

The Irish then needed their five lower-order batters all to reach double figures - which included Murray's unbeaten 12 - to get to 180.

Zimbabwe struggled to score from the off in their reply as they reached only 59-2 by the 20th over.

Ava Canning and Arlene Kelly had dismissed openers Pellagia Mujaji and Chiedza Dhururu but it then became the Murray show with Lindokuhle Mabhero her sixth and final victim as Ireland completed their series win.

Ashley Ndiraya was Zimbabwe's top scorer with 25 before being dismissed by Ireland skipper Laura Delany.

The sides will be back in action in a five-match T20 series, which starts in Harare on Friday.