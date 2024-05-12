Zimbabwe in Ireland 2024
July
25-29 Only Test, Stormont (11:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made
July
25-29 Only Test, Stormont (11:00 BST)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made
P.J. Washington has scored 57 combined points in the last two games to lead Dallas past the Thunder.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first batch of draft rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Ricky Alderete will be sentenced on July 1.
NFL first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold says the Las Vegas Raiders nearly took him with the No. 13 selection but opted for Brock Bowers on a coin flip. The Raiders deny that was the case.
Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick.
Boyd's long free agency has come to an end.
The Dodgers righty threw four innings and surrendered three runs to the Marlins in his first start in nearly two years.
Fred Zinkie examines the pitching landscape for those looking to stream in fantasy baseball leagues this week.
Some key hitting performances need a trip under the magnifying glass. Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski does just that and advises managers on what to do next.
Ohtani tagged Braves ace Max Fried for a two-run shot in the first inning, then hit a solo shot in the eighth as the Dodgers prevailed in a battle of NL favorites.
Former NBA guard Darius Morris has died at the age of 33. He played for five teams during his four NBA seasons. Morris played college basketball at Michigan.
Alexandre Pantoja and Jose Aldo gave the Rio crowd the wins they were hoping for.
Fierceness opened as a huge favorite to win the 150th Run for the Roses
The Orlando Magic forced a Game 7 in their first-round NBA playoff series with a 103–96 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell scored 50 points for the Cavs.
Beckham Jr. played 14 games with the Baltimore Ravens last season.
The last time the favorite won the Kentucky Derby was 2018.
Smart is set to make $13 million in 2024 and his contract now goes through 2033.
We sometimes think of the widespread use of gloves as the innovation that civilized boxing. In reality, it’s more like the gloves are what gave it the veneer of respectability it needed in order for people to start making real money off the sport.