Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards
May
3 1st Twenty20 international, Chittagong (d/n)
Play starts at 13:00 BST
5 2nd Twenty20 international, Chittagong (d/n)
Play starts at 13:00 BST
7 3rd Twenty20 international, Chittagong
Play starts at 10:00 BST
10 4th Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n)
Play starts at 13:00 BST
12 5th Twenty20 international, Mirpur
Play starts at 05:00 BST
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made