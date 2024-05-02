Advertisement

Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2024 - fixtures, results & scorecards

BBC
Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman and Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams
[Getty Images]

May

3 1st Twenty20 international, Chittagong (d/n)

Play starts at 13:00 BST

Scorecard

5 2nd Twenty20 international, Chittagong (d/n)

Play starts at 13:00 BST

Scorecard

7 3rd Twenty20 international, Chittagong

Play starts at 10:00 BST

Scorecard

10 4th Twenty20 international, Mirpur (d/n)

Play starts at 13:00 BST

Scorecard

12 5th Twenty20 international, Mirpur

Play starts at 05:00 BST

Scorecard

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made