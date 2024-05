Zimbabe wins toss and elects to bowl in fourth T20 against Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat first in the fourth T20 on Friday.

Bangladesh has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match. Zimbabwe made two changes, with batter Ryan Burl and pacer Richard Nagarava replacing Joylord Gumbie and Craig Ervine.

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan is playing his first T20 game in 10 months for Bangladesh and pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Soumya Sarkar also returned as Bangladesh made three changes for the game.

Liton Das, Mahmudullah and Mohammad Saifuddin were left out.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (captain), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

