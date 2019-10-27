Ziggy Ansh, Duane Brown, Germain Ifedi are active vs. Falcons, Tre Flowers is out

ATLANTA -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting cornerback Tre Flowers on Sunday against the Falcons. Flowers had been dealing with a neck injury all week. He was limited in practice on Friday and entered Sunday listed as questionable. Akeem King is likely to start in place of Flowers.

Pete Carroll said Seattle had six players who would be game-time decisions. Of them, only Flowers and Quandre Diggs (hamstring) are inactive. Diggs will have to wait another week to make his Seahawks debut after being acquired via trade on Tuesday.

Bradley McDougald (back), Germain Ifedi (knee), Duane Brown (bicep) and Ziggy Ansah (ankle) are all active. That means Seattle will have its full starting offensive line in tact against the Falcons. It also means that we coudl see a safety pairing of McDougald and rookie Marquise Blair.

Having Ansah back should provide a lift to the pass rush. He'll look to get going versus Falcons backup quarterback Matt Schaub.

Here is the Seahawks full list of inactives:

- WR Gary Jennings

- WR John Ursua

- DL Quinton Jefferson

- CB Tre Flowers

- RB C.J. Prosise

- DB Quandre Diggs

- S Lano Hill

