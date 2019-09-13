Ziggy Ansah questionable; David Moore out

The Seahawks list defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday’s game. Ansah also was questionable on last week’s status report and didn’t play in the season opener.

They also could play without safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring), cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), all of whom are listed as doubtful.

Lano Hill likely will start at safety alongside Bradley McDougald if Thompson can’t go.

The Seahawks ruled out receiver David Moore (shoulder) and center Joey Hunt (ankle). Moore returned to practice on a limited basis this week after breaking a bone in his shoulder during an Aug. 22 practice.

The Seahawks should see first-round choice L.J. Collier make his NFL debut. The defensive lineman does not have a designation after having a full practice Thursday.

Collier missed more than a month with an ankle injury.

Receiver Tyler Lockett and center Justin Britt also do not have designations after missing practice Wednesday.