Ziggy Ansah not expected to play on Sunday

The Seahawks listed defensive end Ziggy Ansah as questionable on their final Week One injury report and Ansah wound up missing the game as he continues to make his way back from last year’s shoulder injury.

It looks like things will play out the same way in Week Two. Ansah was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday, but again drew a questionable tag and NFL Media reports that he will not play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Per the report, the team is targeting Week Three for Ansah to make both his Seahawks and 2019 debut.

The Seahawks will be without center Joey Hunt (ankle) and wide receiver David Moore (shoulder) after ruling them out on Friday. Defensive tackle Poona Ford (calf), safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) are on track to join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful.