Ziggy Ansah back to full practice for Seahawks, Jadeveon Clowney still not practicing

After missing the last two games while recovering from a stinger, Seahawks defensive end Ziggy Ansah returned to full participation in practice on Wednesday.

Ansah has been able to practice the last two weeks in a limited fashion but has been held out games against the Los Angeles Rams and Carolina Panthers as his strength hadn’t sufficiently returned.

Fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was unable to practice on Wednesday as the continues to recover from the flu. Head coach Pete Carroll had indicated before practice that both Ansah and Clowney would be practicing in some fashion. Instead, Ansah was the only one of the pair about to take part on Wednesday.

“They’re both going to get work today,” Carroll said. “We’ll just see as we progress and see if it’s right for those guys to play. I’m hoping to get them both back, but I can’t tell you right now.”

Carroll said on Monday that Clowney – who did not travel with the team to Charlotte over the weekend – had made progress from the illness which has hit several members of the team over the last month.

“He’s over the sickness now. He’s just got to go through the week and see how he can handle it and see if he’s ready to play on Sunday,” Carroll said.

That illness, along with a core muscle injury Clowney continues to manage, kept him from practicing at least on Wednesday.

Seattle’s pass rush had begun to ramp into form in November as the team recorded 12 sacks over a four-game stretch and eight sacks combined against the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. With Clowney and Ansah ailing, Seattle has recorded just one sack in its last three games.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and free safety Quandre Diggs both did not practice on Wednesday due to ankle sprains. Carroll was far more optimistic about Wagner’s chances of playing Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.