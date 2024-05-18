Zieman's shootout goal sends Central back to Class 4A title match

May 17—ROCK SPRINGS — In soccer, it isn't often that defenders are called upon to deliver clutch goals for their team.

But in the bottom of the sixth in the shootout with Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne Central coach Dirk Dijkstal turned to one of his defenders. Kelly Walsh's attempt sailed high over the crossbar, he went behind Koen Ziemann and told him it was his turn to go next and try to send the Indians to their second state championship in as many seasons.

After a big pep talk from the members of his team, Zieman stepped to the line. With the game on his foot, the senior blasted his attempt past the outstretched hands of Trojans keeper Kason Adsit, giving Central a 5-4 win in the shootout and a 1-0 win in the contest.

"From the moment (Dijkstal told me it was my turn) I picked the bottom right and I stuck with it," Zieman said. "I just cleared my head, and that's all I had in my brain was the bottom right corner. I focused on that hit it down.

"I'm ecstatic right now, but we need to rest and get ready for our next match."

Getting to that point was anything but easy for the Indians.

Central controlled the opening 30 minutes of play, with its best chance to score coming off the foot of Logan Custis. However, his attempt was influenced by the wind and squirted wide right on the ground.

For the remaining 70 minutes of play, it was all Kelly Walsh. The Trojans outshot the Indians 16-8 for the game, and also doubled the Indians up in shots on goal (10-5).

"When you have 40 mile per hour wind that you are running into, it just wears on you," Dijkstal said. "Kelly Walsh played hard and it's a talented team.

"But like we've been saying all year, our defense has been so resilient and will continue to be. I can't wait for Leo to break my record, because he's well on his way."

Both teams had a handful of scoring chances in overtime, but failed to generate anything dangerous enough to break the ice.

Thus, the stage was set and the final spot in the Class 4A state championship would be decided in penalty kicks.

Zieman's golden goal was set up by three clutch moments by his teammates. After Nate Brenchley's attempt was saved by Adsit, Central needed a save or a miss to keep its comeback chances alive.

The Indians turned to Somerset, who made a diving save to his right in the top of the fourth to open up an avenue for the Indians. Samuel Lucas Smith stepped to the line following the save and drilled it to tie the shootout at three.

It was at that moment, Central began to feel the momentum turn.

"When Leo made that save, the momentum completely shifted," Dijkstal said. "If you're Kelly Walsh, you go from a high of thinking all we have to do is make these, to all of a sudden we are in a back and forth. From there on, there was never a doubt."

After Kelly Walsh scored in the top of the fifth, senior Sammy Shumway stepped to the line needing to score to send the shootout to extras. The heart-and-soul captain, who missed Thursday's opener due to an upper-body injury, rifled his shot to Adsit's left to tie the score.

"(Shumway) is the heartbeat of the team and you see it out here," Zieman said. "He's one of the best players out here. He sets the tone for the entire game and is always working as hard as he can."

The win propelled Central back to the state title match, where it fell 1-0 a season ago Thunder Basin. The loss is still fresh on everyone's mind, as the Indians look for redemption.

Standing in their way, however, is Wyoming's best offensive team in Jackson. The Broncs have yet to surrender a goal in the state tournament, and have upped their goal differential to +132 entering Saturday's game.

It's a tall task, but it's a task Dijkstal said his team is ready for.

"We are all riding high and we know what we need to do tomorrow," Zieman said. "As long as we do that, I'm fully confident in all 26 players that (we can get it done)."

CENTRAL 1, KELLY WALSH 0 (5-4 SO)

Halftime: Tied 0-0. Regulation: 0-0. OT: 0-0. PK: 5-4.

Shots: Kelly Walsh 16, Central 8. Shots on goal: Kelly Walsh 10, Central 5. Saves: Central 10 (Somerset), Kelly Walsh 5 (Boyce 2, Adist 3).

Corner kicks: Central 2, Kelly Walsh 1. Offsides: Central 2, Kelly Walsh 0. Fouls: Central 17, Kelly Walsh 18. Yellow cards: Central 4 (Zieman, 38, Smith, 52, Custis, 67, Brenchley, 80), Kelly Walsh 5 (Harris 3, Jimenez, 40, Walden, 79, Barclay, 81, O'Neill, 94).

