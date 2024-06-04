Zidane was ready to sacrifice Real Madrid icon to sign Kylian Mbappe in 2017 – report

Real Madrid are enjoying a dream summer to this point. Days after winning the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos have officially announced the signing of Kylian Mbappe as a free agent in what is one of the transfers of the decade.

The Frenchman’s move to Madrid has been on the cards for a long time now, but a plethora of factors prevented it from attaining fruition in recent years.

Now finally, Mbappe will play for his dream club and even headline their project for the future.

A story dating back six years

As relayed in a recent report by MARCA, the connection between Real Madrid and Mbappe goes back to June 2017 when Mbappe was still at Monaco.

After winning the Ligue 1 title with his club in France, the youngster was looking to make the jump to an elite side at just 18 years of age, and Real Madrid were one of the options on his table alongside PSG and Manchester City.

On June 14th 2017, representatives from the Spanish capital met the player’s father and then agent, Wilfried Mbappe.

They proposed a six-year contract with a salary of €7 million per season but could not provide him guaranteed minutes as a starter.

The big hurdle

The report adds that a few months after the meeting in Paris, Real Madrid struck an agreement with Monaco to sign the player for €180 million.

Zidane was ready to sacrifice Bale for Mbappe (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

While an agreement with his club was ready, they had not secured the green light from the player.

Mbappe’s demands of being a regular starter bore heavy on Los Blancos, and then manager Zinedine Zidane came under pressure to move players out to create space for the phenom.

The French legend gave the go-ahead to sell Alvaro Morata to Chelsea and was even willing to sell Gareth Bale that summer to accommodate Mbappe.

Manchester United, then coached by Jose Mourinho, made some moves to sign the Welshman but ultimately they did not materialize into a formal offer.

With a regular spot not available, Mbappe’s entourage agreed on a deal with PSG who were willing to meet all the player’s conditions. Six years later, destiny now brings the World Cup winner home and thus marks a new era in the story of Real Madrid.