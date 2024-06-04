Zharnel Hughes among four GB athletes to pull out of European Championships

Zharnel Hughes will miss the European Championships in Rome (Getty Images)

Great Britain have suffered a quadruple blow ahead of the European Athletics Championships with four athletes withdrawing from the event.

World bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes is joined by fellow sprinters Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake in opting out of the Europeans in Rome.

Matthew Hudson-Smith, who lowered his European record in the 400 metres at the Diamond League event in Oslo last week, has also elected to skip the continental championships as he gears up for a medal bid at Paris 2024.

Matthew Hudson-Smith broke his own 400 metres European record last week (PA Archive)

He will return to the track at the UK Championships at the end of June.

Hughes’s withdrawal comes after the 28-year-old was spotted limping and holding his hamstring after competing over 100 metres at the Racers Grand Prix in Jamaica last weekend.

British Athletics have not confirmed, though, whether his absence is injury related.

The European Championships begin in the Italian capital on Friday 7 June and take place over six days.

Amy Hunt will now contest the women’s 100 metres alongside Dina Asher-Smith, with Daryll Neita choosing to focus on the 200m and 4x100m relay. Youngster Aleeya Sibbons has joined the sprint relay squad.

Keely Hodgkinson and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those also set to also compete in Rome.