Zhang reels in Sagstrom to win Founders Cup

Rose Zhang won her first LPGA title on her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open in June 2023 [Getty Images]

Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard

-24 Zhang (US); -22 Sagstrom (Swe); -9 Ruffels (Aus); -8 Yin (Chn), Lin (Chn), Chien (Tpe)

Selected others: -7 Korda (US); -6 Maguire (Ire); -2 Shadoff (Eng)

Rose Zhang made a stunning late run to overhaul Madelene Sagstrom and win the Cognizant Founders Cup by two shots.

Zhang fired four birdies in her last five holes to card a six-under 66 and finish on 24 under at the Upper Montclair County Club.

Sagstrom had looked to be cruising to victory when a fifth birdie of the day put her three shots clear at the 12th before Zhang's late charge.

"I'm still shaking right now, but I never gave up," said American Zhang, 20, who claimed a second professional victory.

"I always knew that I had something in me to just grind it out and enjoy the time against an extremely solid player."

Sweden's Sagstrom was left holding back tears after narrowly missing out on a second LPGA Tour win, conceding she had been affected by nerves when bogeying the first.

"It was just pure nerves," she said. "I played unbelievable golf this week, so I have to look at the positives. It sucks, and it hurts a bit. But my time will come."

Australia's Gabriela Ruffels finished a distant third on nine under.

Nelly Korda missed the chance to become the first player to win six consecutive LPGA Tour titles, carding a one-over par 73 in her final round to finish tied for seventh on seven under.

Meanwhile, England's Charley Hull was the runner-up at the Aramco Team Series in Seoul.

Hull hit a four-under final round of 68 to finish three shots adrift of South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo, who claimed a second Ladies European Tour title.