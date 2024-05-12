Advertisement

Zhang reels in Sagstrom to win Founders Cup

BBC
·2 min read
Rose Zhang posing with the Founders Cup trophy
Rose Zhang won her first LPGA title on her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open in June 2023 [Getty Images]

Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard

-24 Zhang (US); -22 Sagstrom (Swe); -9 Ruffels (Aus); -8 Yin (Chn), Lin (Chn), Chien (Tpe)

Selected others: -7 Korda (US); -6 Maguire (Ire); -2 Shadoff (Eng)

Full leaderboard

Rose Zhang made a stunning late run to overhaul Madelene Sagstrom and win the Cognizant Founders Cup by two shots.

Zhang fired four birdies in her last five holes to card a six-under 66 and finish on 24 under at the Upper Montclair County Club.

Sagstrom had looked to be cruising to victory when a fifth birdie of the day put her three shots clear at the 12th before Zhang's late charge.

"I'm still shaking right now, but I never gave up," said American Zhang, 20, who claimed a second professional victory.

"I always knew that I had something in me to just grind it out and enjoy the time against an extremely solid player."

Sweden's Sagstrom was left holding back tears after narrowly missing out on a second LPGA Tour win, conceding she had been affected by nerves when bogeying the first.

"It was just pure nerves," she said. "I played unbelievable golf this week, so I have to look at the positives. It sucks, and it hurts a bit. But my time will come."

Australia's Gabriela Ruffels finished a distant third on nine under.

Nelly Korda missed the chance to become the first player to win six consecutive LPGA Tour titles, carding a one-over par 73 in her final round to finish tied for seventh on seven under.

Meanwhile, England's Charley Hull was the runner-up at the Aramco Team Series in Seoul.

Hull hit a four-under final round of 68 to finish three shots adrift of South Korea's Kim Hyo-joo, who claimed a second Ladies European Tour title.