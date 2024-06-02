Zerouali, Varga & Windass - Aberdeen's best cult hero signings

[BBC]

We asked you to name Aberdeen's best cult hero signings - the player who showed up with little expectation (and perhaps ability) but won over the support.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Davis: All day it's Hicham Zerouali, closely followed by Derek Young.

Cameron: I was fortunate to see Zoltan Varga wear the red shirt. he stood out through his composure and skill. Still a hero of mine to this day.

Anon: Has to Ylber Ramadani for me. Arrived with not much people knowing who he was and since he's left the midfield doesn't look like they know what they are doing.

Allan: Without a shadow of doubt the late, great Varga. Saw him play at Fir Park for the Dons and he was sublime, just ghosted about the pitch.

Russell: Who could forget Andy Dow's 1999-2000 season when he was briefly to become the greatest player on the planet?

Anon: Undoubtedly Joe Harper, he arrived having not done well at either Huddersfield or Morton but became the ultimate club hero and record goal scorer. He never looked like an athlete but was one of the most consistent strikers I have ever seen.

Calum: Dean Windass, a brilliant addition for us and a real cult hero of mine. He was arguably too rough and tumble for our referees, but what a guy to have around. Had the pleasure to meet him many years later at a social function and he was just as I imagined he would be.