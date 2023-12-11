Zero votes for Todd Golden and Florida basketball in latest AP Poll

The latest AP Poll for men’s college hoops has been posted, and although there are many deserving schools who currently sit among the top 25, the Florida Gators were left out of the pack. The Associated Press didn’t place a single vote for head coach Todd Golden and his squad.

The Gators stand at 6-3 on the season with just one Quadrant 1 victory so far over the Pittsburgh Panthers on neutral ground. They’ve challenged great squads like the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Virginia Cavaliers but came up short in both contests. A victory over Virginia, who ranks currently at No. 22, would’ve been substantial for punching a ticket to March Madness.

The Orange and Blue managed to handle the Richmond Spiders on Friday night, 87-76, in the Orange Bowl Classic held in Sunrise, Florida.

If the Gators can build a solid win streak within the next weeks, they should earn a few votes from the Associated Press. The East Carolina Pirates are on deck, followed by a road trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, to challenge the Michigan Wolverines.

Up next for the Florida Gators is a Thursday night matchup against the East Carolina Pirates. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. ET and the contest will broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire