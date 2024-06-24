“Zero shots, 15x possession lost”: United midfielder fails to shine in crucial Euro 2024 game

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay failed to make a big impact for Scotland in their crucial match against Hungary as they were dumped out of the 2024 European Championship.

The Tartan Army came into this match knowing they needed to win to have any realistic chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

But they failed to create many goalscoring opportunities and the game looked to be heading for a stalemate with the score tied at 0-0 at the end of normal time.

However, Kevin Csoboth popped up with the winner deep in stoppage-time to spark bedlam in the Stuttgart Arena.

The defeat means Steve Clarke’s side have finished at the bottom of Group A, having picked up a single point from their three group matches.

Scott McTominay, who scored in the 1-1 draw against Switzerland, stayed on the pitch until the end but failed to make a big impact.

The 27-year-old had 34 touches of the ball and completed just 11 of his 15 passes.

He won five of his 11 ground duels and completed a single dribble.

The midfielder unusually offered no goal threat as he failed to register a single shot. He also lost possession on 15 occasions.

McTominay has spent all his career at Manchester United, coming through its youth ranks to make over 250 appearances across all competitions.

Stats from Sofascore