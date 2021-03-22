Zero perfect brackets left in March Madness tournament

It's only in the second round of the March Madness tournament, but after a series of upsets there are no perfect brackets remaining, according to NCAA.com. CBS Sports college basketball writer Matt Norlander joins CBSN with a recap.

