Zero perfect brackets left in March Madness tournament

Axios

Three cruise liners announced plans to launch Bahamas-only trips as soon as June.Why it matters: It's the most significant move for the struggling industry since cruise lines halted in March 2020 after becoming the source of some of the most extensive coronavirus outbreaks early in the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Crystal Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises announced this week Bahamas-specific trips, and additional cruise lines are expected to reveal similar routes in coming weeks.The big picture: Crystal Cruises will require all passengers to be inoculated against the virus, though the company has not said whether all its crew members will be vaccinated.Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises indicated all of its crew members will be vaccinated, though they are allowing people under age 18 to board without proof of a vaccine so long as they test negative for the virus.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free