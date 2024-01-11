‘Zero-percent chance’: Former Alabama QB says Swinney won’t replace Saban

A former Alabama quarterback doesn’t believe there’s any chance Dabo Swinney will leave Clemson to become the new Alabama head coach amid Nick Saban’s retirement.

Speaking on “McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning” Thursday morning, Greg McElroy was adamant that Swinney isn’t going anywhere.

“Zero-percent chance,” McEloy said of the chances of Swinney leaving for the Alabama gig.

McElroy added that there is also no chance Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin will take the Alabama job, even though Kiffin is considered one of the favorites.

McElroy, who played quarterback under Saban at Alabama from 2007 to 2010, added that Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the most likely candidate, as McElroy said there is a 25 percent chance DeBoer comes to Alabama. The college football analyst even said Deion Sanders has a “one-percent chance” of being Saban’s replacement.

Although Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was widely considered the favorite to take over Alabama’s program, Lanning announced Thursday morning that he is staying at Oregon.

As fans and media members speculate, only time will tell who will become Alabama’s next head coach.

