Zero Packers make NFL’s All-Under 25 team entering 2023

The Green Bay Packers are in the early stages of a youth movement, and Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur needs a few of their best young players to take big steps in 2023.

Zero Packers players made NFL.com’s “All-Under 25 Team” entering 2023.

Young talent is the lifeblood of an NFL roster. Elite, recently-drafted players quickly become foundational players.

So, where do the Packers stand in under-25 talent?

Jaire Alexander is 26, while Rashan Gary turned 25 last December.

Christian Watson (24) might have been the best (and only?) candidate this year. He was blocked by Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase, so no argument there. By next May, Watson will be 25.

Jordan Love turns 25 in November. Devonte Wyatt and A.J. Dillon are already 25. Eric Stokes, Josh Myers and Zach Tom all turn 25 within the first part of next year.

It’s tough to determine if the Packers will have a player on the list come this time next year.

Will Quay Walker (23) emerge as a top off-ball linebacker in Year 2?

Can first-round pick Lukas Van Ness (21) become an instant difference-maker?

Will Tucker Kraft (22) or Luke Musgrave (22) emerge early on as weapons at tight end?

Is Romeo Doubs (23) or Jayden Reed (23) capable of emerging as a legit No. 1 receiver?

The majority of the picks on the 2023 All-Under 25 team came from the 2022 draft. More than likely, if the Packers are going to get a player on next year’s list, one of the top picks from the 2023 class will have to break out as a first-year star.

