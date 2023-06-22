Zero doubt at the top of this year's NBA draft

Jun. 22—College basketball writer Scott Richey correctly predicted three of last year's top-five NBA draft picks, mistakenly flip-flopping Paolo Banchero and Jabari Smith. How will he fare this year, with Victor Wembanyama the lock of all locks to hear his name called first overall on Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and far less certainty for the other 29 picks? Here's how he sees it before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver steps up to the podium and multiple picks get traded during draft night:

1. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama

7-foot-4, 230 pounds, PF/C, Metropolitans '92

David Robinson. Tim Duncan. Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs hit the lottery jackpot a third time and needed to after missing the playoffs for a fourth straight year.

2. Charlotte Hornets

Brandon Miller

6-9, 200, SF, Alabama

Charlotte is fairly lost as an organization, with Michael Jordan ready to sell his stake in the team. Drafting Miller — a prototypical NBA wing — adds to the asset valuation.

3. Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson

6-2, 195, PG, G League Ignite

Everything Portland does right now has to convince Damian Lillard that it's not time to bail. Henderson is young, but he's also an explosive athlete who can become a better shooter.

4. Houston Rockets

Amen Thompson

6-6, 214, PG/SG, Overtime Elite

Houston isn't lacking for young talent, but getting it to all coalesce remains the goal. Thompson seems like the natural fit to run the team as a playmaker with size.

5. Detroit Pistons

Cam Whitmore

6-6, 235, SF, Villanova

The goal for the Pistons in this year's draft? Find a complementary piece to Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren. A power wing like Whitmore fits the bill.

6. Orlando Magic

Ausar Thompson

6-6, 218, PG/SG, Overtime Elite

Orlando could be on the verge of a breakthrough with all of its young talent. Thompson, the best player available at this spot, would add a legitimate two-way threat to the backcourt.

7. Indiana Pacers

Jarace Walker

6-7, 249, PF, Houston

Indiana has its backcourt of future (and present — it's why they're a lottery team) in Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Walker presents a chance to upgrade the frontcourt.

8. Washington Wizards

Anthony Black

6-6, 210, PG/SG, Arkansas

Washington nuked any chance of actually competing for the foreseeable future by dealing Bradley Beal. Black is a dependable two-way guard to help usher in the rebuild.

9. Utah Jazz

Gradey Dick

6-6, 204, SG/SF, Kansas

It just makes sense to picture the former Jayhawks star spotting up from three-point range and taking advantage of the attention drawn by Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen to knock down those shots.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Jordan Hawkins

6-4, 186, SG, Connecticut

Any decision the Mavericks make is rooted in the idea "How does this help Luka Doncic?" Giving him a knockdown shooter like Hawkins to find on the perimeter doesn't hurt.

11. Orlando Magic

Dereck Lively II

7-1, 230, C, Duke

Lively might have had an underwhelming one-and-done season at Duke, but he benefits from this draft being light on capable big men outside of Wembanyama, and the Magic have a need.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Kobe Bufkin

6-4, 187, PG/SG, Michigan

The Thunder backcourt is fairly solid already with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort, but the upside for Bufkin is he can play in lineups with any of them.

13. Toronto Raptors

Jalen Hood-Schifino

6-4, 217, PG/SG, Indiana

Fred VanVleet turning down his player option for 2023-24 means Toronto's draft need is clear. The Raptors are a point guard short, and Hood-Schifino is the best available.

14. New Orleans Pelicans

Taylor Hendricks

6-8, 214, PF, Central Florida

Trading Zion Williamson is apparently on the table for the Pelicans. Even if they don't, Hendricks is a different enough frontcourt piece as a defender and shooter.

15. Atlanta Hawks

Cason Wallace

6-2, 195, PG, Kentucky

Atlanta went all-in on a Trae Young/Dejounte Murray backcourt last offseason, but there's a space for a third guard in Quin Snyder's rotation. Especially one like Wallace, who is actually a solid defender coming out of college.

16. Utah Jazz

Nick Smith Jr.

6-5, 185, PG/SG, Arkansas

Jordan Clarkson and Kris Dunn will hit free agency after next season. It would make sense for the Jazz to invest in a guard, and Smith was once considered a potential top-five pick.

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Keyonte George

6-4, 185, SG, Baylor

The Lakers' needs for next season are vast with only seven players under contract for the 2023-24 season. Free agency will help. So could George, who was Baylor's leading scorer in his lone season.

18. Miami Heat

Rayan Rupert

6-6, 193, SG/SF, NZ Breakers

Miami clearly isn't that far away from contending for an NBA title with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. A strong perimeter defender like Rupert wouldn't hurt the Heat's chances.

19. Golden State Warriors

Bilal Coulibaly

6-7, 230, SG/SF, Metropolitans '92

Coulibaly would provide a different offensive dynamic to a Golden State team not short on shooters, but it's his defensive ability that could get him on the court early as a rookie.

20. Houston Rockets

Jett Howard

6-8, 215, SG/SF, Michigan

It's just a matter of adding talent for Houston during its ongoing rebuilding process. Howard would add the most value at the offensive end at this stage of his own development.

21. Brooklyn Nets

Noah Clowney

6-10, 210, PF, Alabama

Brooklyn needs frontcourt help and could pair Clowney next to Nic Claxton. The Alabama big man boasts a 7-2 wingspan and would give the Nets a mobile defender down low.

22. Brooklyn Nets

Dariq Whitehead6-6, 193, SG/SF, Duke

A second foot surgery this month for Whitehead after the first delayed the start of his season at Duke is less than ideal. Getting a potential lottery talent at No. 22 isn't.

23. Portland Trail Blazers

Jaime Jaquez Jr. 6-6, 226, SF, UCLA

Portland can further bolster its roster around Lillard with a second pick in the first round by getting a productive older college player like Jaquez, who should fit in the rotation immediately.

24. Sacramento Kings

Kris Murray6-8, 213, PF, Iowa

If Murray is available at No. 24 — he might not be — the Kings have to take him. Reuniting him with his twin brother Keegan is the only play. It helps that Kris is also a first-round talent.

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Brandin Podziemski

6-4, 204, SG, Santa Clara

There should be minutes to be had in the Memphis backcourt in the wake of Ja Morant's 25-game suspension by the NBA. The former Illini guard — he spent one season in C-U before transferring — could fill them as a scorer and playmaker.

26. Indiana Pacers

Andre Jackson

6-6, 198, SG/SF, Connecticut

Basically the only thing Jackson isn't right now is a shooter. That makes him a bit of a rarity in the NBA, but he provides value in every other facet of the game imaginable.

27. Charlotte Hornets

Leonard Miller

6-9, 213, SF/PF, G League Ignite

Between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller there won't be all that many shots available in Charlotte. That's why Leonard Miller fits as a rebounder and solid facilitator at his size.

28. Utah Jazz

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

6-7, 212, PF, Marquette

No player helped himself at the NBA draft combine more than Prosper, who vaulted up draft boards with his efforts in Chicago and will give the Jazz a long, athletic, gritty wing.

29. Indiana Pacers

Trayce Jackson-Davis

6-8, 240, PF, Indiana

Jackson-Davis was a versatile, go-to threat at Indiana. He won't be the No. 1 option for the Pacers, but he can more than fill a role. (Note: Projection made prior to pick reportedly being traded to Denver.)

30. Los Angeles Clippers

James Nnaji

6-10, 225, C, Barcelona

Depending on how the Clippers handle free agency for Mason Plumlee and Wenyen Gabriel, they could be in the market for a big man. Nnaji could be a defense-first option.