Zero Broncos made initial Pro Bowl roster, but team has 6 alternates

The NFL announced rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl on Wednesday evening, and zero Denver Broncos players made the cut.

The Broncos have had at least one player reach the Pro Bowl every year since 1981, so unless one of the team’s alternates makes it to the All-Star Game as an injury replacement, Denver’s 40-year streak will end.

Fortunately, the Broncos do have three first alternates — the top backups at their respective positions — plus three other alternates.

Here’s a quick look at the team’s alternates.

1st alternate: FS Justin Simmons

Simmons has recorded 68 tackles, five interceptions, four tackles behind the line of scrimmage and five interceptions through 14 games this season. Simmons also made the Pro Bowl last year with five interceptions.

1st alternate: CB Pat Surtain

Surtain has recorded 48 tackles, 12 pass breakups and four interceptions, including a 70-yard pick-six as a rookie. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday he believes Surtain deserves Defensive Rookie of the Year honors considering how well the CB has played at a tough position.

1st alternate: LT Garett Bolles

Bolles has been penalized four times this season and has allowed four sacks, according to STATS LLC. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020.

3rd alternate: OLB Bradley Chubb

Injuries have limited Chubb to just five games this season, and he has totaled 11 tackles in those contests. He made the Pro Bowl in 2020 after totaling 42 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 14 games.

5th alternate: SS Kareem Jackson

Jackson has totaled 75 tackles, two pass breakups, one interception and one sack this season.

5th alternate: RB Javonte Williams

Williams has totaled 1,103 yards from scrimmage this year and he’s scored six touchdowns (three on the ground and three as a receiver). Williams is 185 rushing yards away from a 1,000-yard season on the ground, which is impressive given that he plays in a shared backfield with Melvin Gordon.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in Sunday, Feb. 6 and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and Disney XD.

