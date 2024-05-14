De Zerbi on team news and 'problem' threat of Palmer

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's Premier League game against Chelsea at Amex Stadium (19:45 BST kick-off).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Defender Joel Veltman is not likely to be available and could now not play again this season.

De Zerbi confirmed Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck are fit but he is unsure how much game time he can give to Welbeck until he is assessed on Wednesday morning.

Centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is expected to miss the remainder of the season but Valentin Barco will return to the squad after missing the draw at Newcastle United with concussion.

On Adam Lallana leaving in the summer: "We will lose a great player and a great man. I have learned a lot from him because of how much he loves football."

He said Chelsea "are playing well and deserve to fight to reach a European position".

He confirmed Brighton "tried" to sign Blues playmaker Cole Palmer last summer because they recognised "he could be a top player".

More from De Zerbi on Palmer: "He is scoring a lot of goals and he is a problem for us because he can start from a winger position or play as a number 10."

On rivalry with Chelsea: "We are not at the same level as Chelsea if we sell 21 players or coaches to them. We cannot be rivals because they are fighting for different targets. If they are taking our players it is because we are working well and we have great players."