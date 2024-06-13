De Zerbi to take over Olympique Marseille after Brighton experience

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly a step away from becoming the next head coach of Olympique Marseille, who are ready to buy him out from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 45-year-old Italian coach decided to step away from the Seagulls at the end of the Premier League season, ready for a new experience after disagreeing on the club’s transfer policy with owner Tony Bloom.

De Zerbi impressed during his two-year spell with Brighton, proving his abilities in the dugout with a thrilling brand of attacking football, which earnt him much praise from Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Marseille offer to De Zerbi

As highlighted by Calciomercato.com, Marseille have offered De Zerbi a three-year contract and are ready to pay Brighton around €6m to free him from his contract, keen to see him on the south coast of France.

The Ligue 1 giants were initially interested in appointing Sergio Conceicao following his time with Porto but facing difficulties, turned to the Italian coach, who is expected to respond in the coming hours.