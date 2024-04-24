De Zerbi on injuries, Man City and 'great' Guardiola

Brighton head coach Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before his side face Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

"The situation is more or less the same as last game," De Zerbi explained in terms of injuries. Adam Webster may be available again - but nine players are out with Pervis Estupinan and Evan Ferguson missing for the rest of the season.

On City being tired: "I think no, they played Saturday against Chelsea and tomorrow is Thursday. They are used to playing so many games. They were unlucky against Real Madrid because they lost on penalties. But they are with Arsenal and Liverpool one of the best teams in the Premier League."

Erling Haaland is out of the game and he said: "Great news, because Haaland is a top player. Unfortunately they will play with [Julian] Alvarez - still a big player, Bernardo [Silva] a big player. [Jeremy] Doku and [Jack] Grealish, big wingers."

On Brighton's season: "It has been very tough especially after January. We are suffering too many injuries. It's not finished yet - I'm sorry because I'm disappointed because I wanted to compete in different ways, but we have to accept. Next season we will be with more experience."

On if they can qualify for Europe: "It's difficult because we play against big teams in the Premier League. We have a lot of teams with eyes on the top of the table. We have to play better for sure, we have to be stronger in the last 20 metres and to give our best more. We can't do more than that."

On the Amex at night: "I love playing in the night because there is a different atmosphere. I think our fans have been fantastic every game at the Amex and away. If we start the game with good attitude and right behaviour the fans can understand and support more."

He had lots of praise for Pep Guardiola: "He's patient, he's great, he loves football but if you speak about tactical parts he's a different coach and different man. There are a lot of coaches and there is Pep - different things."