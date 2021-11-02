Zep Jasper says he’s gained 20 pounds since arriving at Auburn

Zep Jasper has been a huge pickup for Auburn basketball this offseason.

The former College of Charleston guard has been impressive in Auburn basketball’s preseason practices and will be a starter for the Tigers once the season begins next week.

The jump from the College of Charleston to Auburn was an adjustment for Jasper but he talked about how the strength and conditioning program changed his body since he arrived on campus.

Jasper told the “Locked On Auburn” podcast that he has gained 20 pounds since transferring to Auburn. He also talked about how he has learned to be more aggressive on the floor.

“The jump from the weight room to the basketball standpoint, I’ve gained 20 pounds since I’ve been here,” Jasper said. “I got stronger, bigger, I’ve been finishing with contact. With conditioning, I’m in really great shape. “From the basketball standpoint, I’ve been working on my passes, just trying to read ball screens better, and just trying to be aggressive. You know, at first, I wasn’t aggressive when I got here. i was trying to learn and adjust. But once I started getting used to it and got the feel of what I could do in this system, I started feeling comfortable.”

The Tigers play Southern Indiana Friday in an exhibition at 7:00 CT p.m. at Auburn Arena.

