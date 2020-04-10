Zenit star Malcom receives his player of the month award - by drone!

SHOWS: ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA (RECENT) (FC ZENIT / @fczenit_en - MUST COURTESY FC ZENIT / @fczenit_en)

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) ZENIT ST PETERSBURG FORWARD MALCOM SAYING:

"I've just received a message that I need to open a window."

(SOUNDBITE) (Portuguese) ZENIT ST PETERSBURG FORWARD MALCOM SAYING:

"I want to thank all the fans of FC Zenit. Thanks for voting for me, I am very happy. Stay home, it is important."

STORY: Zenit St Petersburg striker Malcom received his team's player of the month award by a drone which flew in through his open apartment window.

With the Russian Premier League suspended and players having to remain at home, the club chose a novel way to deliver him the honour.

The Brazilian, who joined Russian Premier League leaders Zenit last August, had missed a large part of the season because of a back injury, but was voted by their fans the player of the month for March after impressive performances in the three league matches he played since returning to the team before the coronavirus brought the season to a halt. Malcom played his part in two draws and an emphatic 7-1 win over Ural on March 14, scoring one of the goals.

This was the team's last match played before the season was suspended, with Zenit nine points clear of Lokomotiv Moscow in second place with eight games remaining.

