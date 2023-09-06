Zendaya and Tom Holland master Beyoncé’s ‘Mute Challenge’ at Renaissance concert

Tom HOlland and Zendaya delight fans at Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour (Getty Images)

Hollywood couple Tom Holland and Zendaya were caught on film at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles doing her epic ‘mute challenge’.

A fan captured the pair in the background of her video shot on camera in the crowd on Monday’s show participating in the viral audience challenge, which sees the entire audience go silent after Beyoncé sings the line, “Look around, everybody on mute" from her 2022 song Energy.

Marvel star Holland and the Euphoria actress, who wore a silver blazer, and crop top paired with a skirt, were seen side-by-side singing every word and then freezing on the superstar’s command.

They then erupt with the crowd when the moment passes.

“LA night 3 did not come to play,” the fan captioned her video. “Also got video bombed by the cutest couple.”

Night one of the LA tour saw actors Issa Rae, Tyler Perry, Gabrielle Union, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keke Palmer kitted out in full chrome looks, as well as a few recognisable faces in their own Royal Box (of sorts): Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

On Monday, the tour brought out a string of stars, including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in their first public display as a couple, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Jeff Bezos.

Beyonce’s sold out LA leg of the Renaissance world tour was star-studded (PA)

Duchess Meghan also returned - but without her husband and mother - to party with famous pals Kerry Washington (of Scandal and Django Unchained fame) and Kelly Rowland, aka one-third of Destiny’s Child , among others.

The legendary Diana Ross also made a surprise appearance to celebrate Beyoncé, who turned 42 on Monday, on stage to sing a special rendition of Happy Birthday in front of the massive audience at the city’s SoFi Stadium.