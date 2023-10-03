Zendaya’s asymmetric cut-out top basically has one side completely missing

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

It's no secret the reason your favourite celebrities *always* look so good is thanks to a team of professionals. From hairdressers and makeup artists to wardrobe stylists and nail technicians, yep it takes a village. Unless you're Blake Lively, who famously acts as her own stylist and never puts a fashion foot wrong.

In recent years, select celebrity stylists have started to gain just as much notoriety as their famous clientele. Think Andrew Mukamal who was responsible for Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks, and Rebecca Corbin Murray who works with the likes of Florence Pugh, Lily James, Priyanka Chopra AND Simone Ashley. Talk about an all-star roster.

But arguably, the undisputed style dream team is Law Roach and Zendaya. The pair have worked together for yearsss now, and even though Law has technically retired, his latest Instagram post suggests he's still working with Zendaya.

Sharing behind-the-scenes videos from a photoshoot, Zendaya could be seen werking it as she modelled a leather mini skirt with embroidered detailing and a patterned top that was basically missing the entire right side. Taking cut-outs to the next level, Zendaya wore the top with nothing underneath.

She styled the daring fit with black leather over-the-knee heeled boots and a black box clutch bag. She added XL hoop earrings and wore her super long hair down her back.

Law shared details of the 'fit in his caption, explaining the entire look is an archival Louis Vuitton ensemble from the French fashion house's Resort 2015 collection as designed by Nicolas Ghesquier.

It's actually the second archival Louis Vuitton outfit Zendaya has worn in the past 24 hours, having stepped out after the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week yesterday. The actress wore a gold cap-sleeve blouse worn with light-wash jeans and carried the Theda bag in a rainbow, candy-colored version of the LV signature monogram released when Marc Jacobs was still at the helm.

In Law's post, he included a shot of Naomi Campbell wearing the blouse and carrying the bag, shot for the brand's Spring/Summer 2004 collection.

Yep, you can't beat a vintage moment.







