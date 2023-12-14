Zelensky warns ‘history will capture everything’ amid talks over EU membership

'This day will go down in our history', said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - CORNELIUS POPPE/AFP

Volodymyr Zelensky warned European Union leaders “history will capture everything” at the start of crunch talks over Ukraine’s EU membership.

The Ukrainian president told them refusal to back Kyiv financially and politically would be a reward for Vladimir Putin.

“Today is a special day. And this day will go down in our history. Whether it’s good or bad for us, history will capture everything. Every word, every step, every action and inaction. Who fought for what,” Mr Zelensky told EU leaders via video link on Thursday.

“Today is the day when determination will either be in Brussels or Moscow. People in Europe won’t understand if Putin’s satisfied smile becomes the reward for a meeting in Brussels,” he added.

The EU’s continued support for Ukraine has become even more vital for the war-torn crisis after the US failed to agree on a $60 billion (£52.7 billion) aid package.

Opposition from Hungary

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban arrived at the summit in Brussels on Thursday as the chief opponent to opening talks for Kyiv to join the bloc and a €50 billion financial lifeline.

He argued Ukraine does not deserve to start the negotiations or receive money from the EU’s joint budget.

Hungary has repeatedly delayed the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, opposing moves such as sanctions against Moscow and donations of weapons to Kyiv.

Mr Orban is the only EU leader to meet Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, and to continue to do business with Moscow, despite its invasion of Ukraine.

“There is no reason to discuss anything [on membership talks] because the preconditions are not met,” Mr Orban said.

“In the long term, and the bigger sum of money, my decision is we should give it outside [the budget],” he added on the four-year financial package.

EU leaders arriving at the planned two-day European Council summit said they were ready for lengthy discussions to overcome Mr Orban’s opposition.

Finland’s prime minister Petteri Orpo said: “I’m ready to negotiate. I have packed many shirts if it takes us long.”

He said support for Ukraine was crucial to “our security and existence as a credible union”, adding: “We need strong resistance here. We have to show our unity.”

‘Endangering Europe’s future’

Latvian prime minister Evika Siliņa suggested the bloc could not rely on “someone who is endangering Europe’s future” in a veiled dig at Hungary.

“Maybe there is a moment we have to negotiate – not anymore about Ukraine, but someone else who is not going forward,” she added.

Leaders of the 26 other EU countries are largely supportive of starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and the financial package.

EU officials earlier this week started work on a “plan B” in case they fail to convince Mr Orban to U-turn on his opposition.

But their main focus remains on the ability of EU capitals to change Budapest’s mind.

A tool outside the EU’s budget would prove more costly and only offer support to Ukraine for next year.

The European Commission on Wednesday released €10 billion to Hungary that had been withheld over the state’s alleged erosion of democracy, despite opposition from EU figures.

It was hoped the money, about a third of frozen EU funding to Budapest, would have helped ease Mr Orban’s opposition to Ukrainian aid.

Hungary did not meet preconditions

The Hungarian prime minister’s political director earlier this week suggested it would take €30 billion to change his mind on the financial package proposed for Ukraine.

“I always have some difficulty with such a summit where one person thinks we can offer all kinds of things,” Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister, told reporters.

“We set up seven preconditions, and in the evaluation of the Commission, three out of seven were not fulfilled, so there is no reason to discuss anything because preconditions were not met. So we have to come back later on, revert to that issue again when it is fulfilled by the Ukrainians,” he said.

In its recommendation to EU leaders, the Commission proposed officially adopting a negotiating framework in March next year, potentially giving time for Ukraine to meet the remaining demands for reforms.

Meanwhile, Austria also appeared as a potential roadblock on Ukraine’s EU membership ambition, demanding Brussels does not fast-track Kyiv’s negotiations at the expense of six Western Balkan states hoping to join the bloc.

Diplomatic sources said Italy had also tied demands for more spending on migration to cash for Ukraine.