Zeke and destroy. Bloomington North football's Trueblood on the prowl at linebacker

BLOOMINGTON — Part of Zeke Trueblood’s job at linebacker is to see into the future and diagnose plays before they happen.

He’s always kind of been ahead of his time since his freshman year when he got on to the varsity field as a defender and running back for Bloomington North. He earned a full-time starting position last year and returns as the Cougars’ top tackler.

“He’s a junior captain,” North coach Scott Bless said. “It’s hard to remember often that he’s a junior. He’s got a lot of football under his belt. He’s played a lot of different roles for us and he’s seen both sides of the ball.

“He’s just a real leader.”

Bless starts to continue but something catches his eye on the far sideline at Wednesday’s practice.

“Good athlete, good ballplayer,” he starts. “He played that screen pretty nicely.”

Trueblood is good at interrupting. It’s hard for an offense to get a yard in edgewise.

Love for football

Trueblood’s older brother Xavier is a former Cougar standout and current Indiana Hoosier. But Zeke’s love for football came on his own. He’d come with the family to North’s games, but who wants to sit and watch someone else when he could be down on the grass practice fields playing football with friends.

He started with flag football and then tackle while playing up as a second grader. He was one of the larger boys and too big (by rule) to play running back, so he started on the offensive line. He was liberated to middle linebacker in middle school.

“That made me love it ever more,” Trueblood said. “Out of all the sports, it’s the one where you get the closest with your friends and teammates.”

Indiana's Xavier Trueblood (27) practices interceptions during fall football camp at Indiana University on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

His freshman experience was interesting to say the least, making his first appearance just a few weeks into the season against Terre Haute South and then three weeks later, starting against Roncalli, which had won a 4A state title the year before.

“I’m not going to play against a better offensive line than that,” Trueblood said. “And if I did that as a freshman, I should be way above that now.”

After getting past the adjustment in speed and size, there was also the mental game and he got past that last year.

“You have to know what you’re doing and you have to take more in before the play,” Trueblood said. “I was still nervous before every game, but after the first play, I forget everything and I’m in my zone.”

He was a multi-talented athlete they could not keep off the field.

“He could play D-line. He could play a lot of positions because his football knowledge is so great,” Bless said. “He came in with a lot of skills. He was good in youth football. He was good in middle school. And he was good in other sports.

“He was one of those kids who had early success but has continued to work really hard to make himself better.”

Plenty of mentors

Trueblood was fortunate enough to have a lot of good help around him his first two years. The age gap between him and Xavier is big enough that only lately, with Xavier also playing linebacker at IU, do the two talk a lot of football together.

“They run the same defense we do and he plays my position,” Trueblood said. “So we can watch film and he can tell me what to work on and help me with my confidence, too.”

At North, he played beside Isaac May, then Lucas Alexander, now a baseball player at Ohio Christian and Dylan Barrow, now on the roster at NAIA power St. Francis in Ft. Wayne.

“When I was a freshman, we had Isaac at middle linebacker so I followed him,” Trueblood said. “Then I replaced him and took a lot of his teaching. And then Dylan and Lucas.

“Dylan was just do anything for the team. He was the fastest player I’ve seen in high school. He saw the ball and put his body on the line for the team. Lucas, he knew what was going on before every play. He was really smart with our defense. He knew what was going to happen. He watched a lot of film and now, I watch a lot of film, too.”

He didn’t do enough of that last year, he admits. Any break he gets these days, he’s pulling up next week’s opponent. No surprises this season.

“Now, it’s more reaction rather than thinking,” Trueblood said. “Freshman year, I would think through everything. Sophomore year, I got better. Now, in practice, the scrimmage, it’s been reaction.”

The talent he’s facing every day in practice does nothing but hone that twitch, from Dash King’s quick release to covering the likes of a future Division I tight end in Aidan Steinfeldt.

Trueblood and North want to be on the attack even more than they were last year and there’s no time to waste. He can see it all now.

“Play fast and hit hard,” Trueblood said. “And I’m confident our D-line is going to let the linebackers run free.”

A quick look at the Cougars

LAST YEAR: 6-5 overall, 2-3 Conference Indiana.

RETURNING STARTERS: Dash King, QB, Jr.; Cole Grupenhoff, WR, Sr.; Tate Bless, WR/LS, Sr.; Aidan Steinfeldt, TE/DE, Sr.; Max Wynalda, OL/DL, Sr.; Hudson Owings, OL, Sr.; Treah Young, OL, Jr.; Isley Adamson, OL, So.; Larry Staples, OL, Sr.; Noah Nelson, K, Sr.; Grey Hostetler, DE, Sr.; Nate Hankins, DT, Jr.; Zeke Trueblood, LB, Jr.; Stephon Opoku, CB, Sr.; Graham Freund, CB/P, Sr.

OUTLOOK: Coming off a fourth straight season at .500 or better, there's an expectation of success again this season with a deep, talented and experienced squad on both sides of the ball. "It's a great source of confidence," Bless said. "We've got a lot of people who are available to teach the guys who are in new positions. They've got a lot of experience around them." The offense is loaded with King back after throwing for 2,329 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a 65% completion rate. Grupenhoff has breakaway speed and will be dangerous on kick returns. King will have some tall targets with Bless (6-4), senior Jack Leonard (6-5) and the 6-5 Marshall-bound Steinfeldt, a four-year varsity mainstay and a dependable set of hands around the end zone. The running back situation brings a new crew with senior Kijuan Hayes returning and 190-pound freshman Brayden Johnson looking to make his mark. And with three starters back on the O-Line, that group must improve if North has any hopes of winning a sectional title. Adamson was a starter last year before getting hurt while junior Alex Nickless fills the other spot.

The defense is as quick and physical as it has ever been in Bless' 19 years. "They're flying around," he said. "They're playing with their hair on fire. They've got a mindset of attacking." Hostetler is getting Division I offers and will be a handful at DE in a four-man front. Hankins, Wynalda (at nose) and sophomore Lucas Rice join him up front. At linebacker, Trueblood has been on the field since he was a freshmen and has added 20 pounds, and next to him will be either sophomore Shaun Cooper or junior Hudson Knisley, who played last year. Junior Will Breedlove (safety) also brings back experience. The secondary has speed and experience to spare with Freund and Opuku back from a separated shoulder. Senior Joe Powell and junior Camden Eaton return with sophomore Ross Ogden stepping up, as older brother Drew Ogden is unable to play after an injury. Special teams are on the good foot with soccer player Nelson back placekicking and Freund punting (38.6 ave.). "We were a good football team last year," Bless said. "We'd like to be a great football team. And there's a lot of small things that make the difference with that."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IHSAA football season preview Bloomington North 2023 outlook key games