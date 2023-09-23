Zeeland West uses two drives to run past Zeeland East in Bird Bowl battle of unbeatens

ZEELAND - In a battle of key fourth downs for both teams, a late burst of speed just before half keyed the highly anticipated Bird Bowl.

Facing a fourth-and-2, Zeeland West's Rolando Robelin III raced for a 40-yard gain.

Two plays later, Dux quarterback Trenten Bolhouse threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Isaac VanderZwaag just before the half.

It came as a quick answer, just after Zeeland East touchdown, and propelled the Dux to a 36-13 win in Week 5 on Friday at Zeeland Stadium.

Zeeland West's Rolando Robelin dives forward to the end zone for a touchdown Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

"They are such a great team, but we came out and played a tough game. It really does mean a lot. Growing up we came to these games every Friday, especially the East-West game. Being able to play in it really is a dream come true," Robelin said. "There was definitely a lot of buzz this week. We knew it was going to be a battle."

It was the first time in Bird Bowl history that both teams were undefeated this late in the season when meeting and the stadium was packed to a standing-room only capacity. The Dux improved to 5-0 and the Chix fell to 4-1.

Robelin picked up the running slack with star running back Parker Holman injured in the first quarter.

Following the late score before the half, Zeeland West did what it does best to start the second half, control the clock.

The Dux opened the third quarter with a drive that took 9:11 off the clock, capped by a touchdown run by Isaac VanderZwaag, who also scored on the conversion to flip the score from 14-6 to 30-6 in two drives and put the game away.

"That touchdown at the end of the half was huge," Zeeland West coach John Shillito said. "A couple times we made big plays. They defended us really hard and we had to work for the whole field. Our lines were tremendous."

Robelin had 13 carries for 155 yards, including the 40 yards on fourth down.

"I just knew we had to have a leader in the backfield (without Parker). Not everything was clean, but we did our best," Robelin said. "On the fourth down, I should have got that. I was slow, but that score before the half gave us a lot of momentum."

Defensively, the Dux were able to slow a Chix team that averaged 50 points per game coming in.

"We got beat in every facet of the game. They were ready to play. We were ready to play but we just made too many mistakes," Zeeland East coach Joe Woodruff said.

Here is a look at some takeaways from the Bird Bowl:

Dux defense dominates

Much was made about both offenses coming into the game as both have been putting up huge numbers all season. Both teams have averaged nearly 50 points per game and have been nearly impossible to start.

Well, the Dux found a way to stop the Chix.

The defensive front was disruptive and got to East quarterback Austin Keur to force quicker throws and decisions. Meanwhile, they struggled to run against West as well.

It was an impressive showing by the Dux defense.

Zeeland West's Brody Maas leaps to make a stop on Zeeland East's Austin Keur as he makes his way to the outside Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

If they can stop a team averaging 50 points per game, it will make the Muskegon and Mona Shores matchups extremely interesting as the defense could be the difference between a strong season and a conference title - or a deep playoff run.

"We have played great defense this year," Shillito said. "The touchdown they scored in the first half was the third we have given up all season."

Fourth-down swings

Zeeland East faced an early fourth down, and it was something that became a pattern throughout the night.

The Chix went for it on fourth-and-6 from their own 39-yard line on their first drive. But Austin Keur's pass was just out of the reach of a receiver downfield and the Dux took over.

Three plays later, the Dux faced a fourth down of their own, fourth-and-5, and West quarterback Trenten Bolhouse ran around right end for the first down.

A few plays later, Bolhouse did the same from 7 yards out and scored the first touchdown of the game. After the two-point conversion run by Isaac VanderZwaag, the Dux took the early lead.

Two drives later, the Chix decided to go for it again, this time fourth-and-3 on their own 30-yard line. The run by Tyler Loeb was stopped short and the Dux took over with a short field.

Zeeland West's Trenten Bolhouse has the ball slip past his fingertips as he reaches for a reception Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

A few plays later, Robelin broke a couple of tackles for an 8-yard touchdown run up the middle, putting the Dux up 14-0.

The very next drive, East again faced a fourth down, this time fourth-and-10 from the West 27-yard line.

This time, Keur found Asher Reimink for a first down.

Two plays later, Tyler Loeb scored on a 16-yard run with 3:25 to go in the first half. The covnersion failed and the Chix trailed 14-6.

The Dux went for it on fourth-and-2 on the next possession and Robelin ran 40 yards and set up a TD pass from Bolhouse to Isaac VanderZwaag. Robelin caught the conversion and the Dux led 22-6.

In the first possession for the Chix in the second half, they were stopped again on fourth down, which all but clinched the win for the Dux.

It was clinched three plays later as Bolhouse threw a 70-yard touchdown pass on a play-action to Trey Slootaak to make it 36-6.

The Chix were stopped again on fourth down on the next possession. Zeeland East, which rushed for 197 yards in the game, was 1-for-5 on fourth down but managed a Eli Walcott touchdown in the final seconds.

"They out played us and were ready for everything. They got us out of our comfort zone," Keur said. "The fourth downs were just trying to keep up with them. Every possession matters."

Star injury

Zeeland West running back Parker Holman sustained what appeared to be a right knee injury early in the game and was helped off the field.

He did not return.

Holman was The Holland Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year last year and a first-team all-state selection.

"We are going to cross our fingers and pray. That is as good a kid as we ever had. He is probably the best running back we have ever had, and he is also a tremendous defender," Shillito said. "We had guys step up. Rolando ran the ball really well and Isaac and Trenten made big plays. He has good vision and when he gets out, he is really fast."

Zeeland East's Austin Keur looks to throw to an open reciever during a game against rival Zeeland West Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Empower Game

One of the best additions to the Bird Bowl tradition is the Empower Game.

It is a game that precedes the varsity game where the Zeeland LINKS students are able to play on the field and each child of different abilities is able to score a touchdown.

The moment is unforgettable for the athletes but also the fans as the smiles of the players tell the real story of sports.

Honoring Stan Jesky

Both teams honored late Zeeland East coach and athletic director Stan Jesky with a moment of silence before the game.

Jesky spent 50 years in education and athletics and was the Zeeland Athletic Director from 1988-2008. He was the varsity football coach from 1988-2000 and oversaw the expansion from one school to two schools and the athletic facilities that came with it.

He was 72-49 as Zeeland football coach and was elected to the Zeeland Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

