Zeeland West football preview: 3 players to watch

ZEELAND - As the Zeeland West football team prepares for a run at a 14th consecutive playoff appearance, the team will look to its experience.

The Dux lost several key starters but also return plenty of starters on both sides of the ball.

Here is a look at three players to watch:

Trenton Bolhouse

West's Trenten Bolhouse poses for a portrait after practice Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Stepping into the starting quarterback position to replace Trevor Wallar will not be easy. Wallar was a multi-year starter and ran the wing-t nearly to perfection.

Bolhouse will look to replicate that as he grows week by week.

"He is also going to play some safety. He was outstanding at safety for us last year, and he is really ready to take over the reins at quarterback. His greatest strength is he throws the ball really well. I think he will run our offense really well," Zeeland West coach John Shillito said.

Trey Sloothaak

West's Trey Sloothaak poses for a portrait after practice Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Sloothaak was an all-conference safety for the Dux and the team's leading tackler.

That kind of experience will be vital for Zeeland West with its tough schedule.

The junior will also look to gain some experience on the offensive side of the ball.

"We have a stable of halfbacks and he will be one of them that we roll through. But the biggest improvement I have seen is on defense. He is more ball-hawkish. He is going to get to more footballs in the air and make more big plays. He also has the confidence to lead our secondary," Shillito said.

Orion Yant

West's Orion Yant poses for a portrait after practice Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Zeeland Stadium.

Yant played outside linebacker for the Dux last year. He is tall and lanky, but backs it up with big-time strength.

"He is tremendous strong-side pass cover guy and a very physical run player. He doesn't look it because he is so long and lean, but he plays with a lot of physicality," Shillito said. "He is a playmaker. We will see more of him at tight end this year. He is a heck of a receiver but has become a really good blocker. He will make a lot of plays for us."

