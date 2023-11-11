Zeeland West Dux dominate way into state semifinals with rout of Parma Western

PARMA - The Zeeland West football team went three-and-out on its first possession, then gave up a 19-yard pass that moved Parma Western into Dux territory just two minutes into its regional final playoff game.

But Zeeland West cornerback Keaton Hendricks stepped in front of a Reed Myers pass on the very next play, returning it 24 yards to the Parma Western 36-yard line and it was all Dux from that point on, as Hendricks also rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries to help lead Zeeland West to a resounding 42-7 win over Parma Western in the Division 3 regional finals on Saturday.

The Zeeland West football team celebrates winning the Division 3 regional championship on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Parma Western.

The victory earned Zeeland West (9-3) its seventh regional title as they will now advance to face 11-1 Forest Hills Central next Saturday in the state semifinals at a neutral site to be determined. It's the first time the Dux have made it this far since 2015. Parma Western concludes its season at 10-2.

"I just read the quarterback, made a break on the ball, and somehow it ended up in my arms," Hendricks said. "I would have liked to return it to the house, but it set us up and we put it in for a score. It just makes your eyes light up when you see something like that."

Zeeland West coach John Shillito was impressed by the play of his junior two-way player as well.

"Keaton had a big day on both sides of the ball," Shillito said. "He made two or three huge defensive plays for us in the first half and he also made some long runs. We've had to have a little different flavor (on offense) than we had when we had Parker (Holman) and some of those guys, but he just keeps getting better every week. I'm really proud of him."

Trenten Bolhouse found Trey Sloothaak for a 23-yard pass on Zeeland West's first play after the turnover and Rolando Robelin scored from 7 yards out three plays later to make it 8-0 Dux.

Hendricks broke up a 4th-and-3 pass on Parma Western's next possession and Sloothaak made the Panthers pay, as he scored on a 9-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to put Zeeland West up 14-0.

Parma Western seemed like they might work their way back into the game midway through the second quarter, but a Dux defender stripped the ball from Panther running back Alex Trudell and it was recovered by Sloothaak at the Zeeland West 38. Hendricks broke through the line and raced untouched on the next play for a 62-yard touchdown run.

"All I have to say is kudos to the line," said Hendricks, who also raced 53 yards just before halftime to set up Bolhouse's 1-yard touchdown run. "It felt like the Red Sea just opened up and I was like 'You gotta run fast, don't get caught.' I couldn't have made those plays without them. It feels good to come out and put up points like that, especially coming back from last year after a tough (playoff) loss to Muskegon."

Sloothaak caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Bolhouse on fourth-and-4 and Robelin scored again on a 10-yard run in the third quarter to complete the Zeeland West onslaught. Parma Western came into the game having given up a total of just 97 points in its first 11 games, but the Dux outgained them 390-140.

"Trenten made every throw that he had to make and Trey made some really big plays for us," Shillito said. "Rolando probably ran harder than anybody in the first half and got us a lot of key first downs. It was a game early on where you felt like (Parma Western) was making us work, but as the game went on, I thought our kids got more confident. We struggled a little bit to find our identity when we had some kids out, but when you play against those kinds of teams, that is a fast, physical football game. You get seasoned in that kind of game.

"We've been down this road, but it's been quite a while. We came relatively close last year, but we ran into a pretty good roadblock in Muskegon. We're excited and we're proud of the kids."

Bolhouse was 3-of-3 for 60 yards and one touchdown through the air. Sloothaak reeled in all three of those passes, while also adding 77 yards and the one touchdown on the ground. Robelin chipped in with 53 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bolhouse led the Dux defense with seven tackles, while Hendricks added six. Brody Maas and Mason Myers each recorded a sack for Zeeland West.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Zeeland West Dux dominate way into state semifinals with rout